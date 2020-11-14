165076
Hello Okanagan talks trail running with Bush Babes & Bro's

Hitting the trails with babes

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, they talk trail running and hiking with the folks from Bush Babes & Bro's and go for a trek in Kal Lake Provincial Park.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

