Okanagan history film clip shows little league action in the early 1960s

Put me in, coach

This week's vintage B.C. reel from historian and videographer Francois Arseneault shows a little league baseball game somewhere in the Okanagan.

It's believed to be from 1961 or thereabouts, and may have been shot in Kelowna.

Signage shown in the clip indicates Lions Little League baseball park.

Faded and a little scratched, it still is interesting to watch and serves as a reminder of somewhat simpler times.

The boys didn't have a care in the world, other than catching the ball or making it safe at the base.

Maybe you know some of the players. 

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

