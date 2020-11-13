Roadside service for Lumby senior unable to walk in for haircut

Photo: Around the Block Lumby

When the client can't come to the barber, the barber goes to the client.

In this case, to their car.

Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty & The Barber is getting accolades on social media for cutting an elderly customer's hair in their vehicle on Thursday.

Photos of her roadside service have garnered dozens of positive comments on the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page.

Jesse says she has been cutting Glenn's hair for a couple of years.

"It started out that he could walk in, but then he started having health troubles, so I would go to his home," says Jesse.

"His wife, Rose, came by and said she was taking him in to Vernon and asked if I could give him a cut ... I said of course. He can't walk now, so instead of having to carry him in, I went to the car."

The act of kindness sparked many compliments.

"I was taken aback by the reaction, says Jesse ... "I love my clients."

"Glenn is a pretty special man, and I'm so happy I got to see him."

Jesse adds she didn't do it for the attention ... "we could all use a little kindness right now," she added.