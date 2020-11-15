A historical look at the grand sternwheeler SS Sicamous, which plied the waters of Okanagan Lake

Photo: GVMA The SS Sicamous in 1921.

What would it have been like to take a trip from Penticton to the Okanagan Landing aboard a sternwheeler?

Unfortunately, most of us will never know, since the Okanagan’s last paddle wheeler, the SS Sicamous, was retired nearly 85 years ago. Luckily, records in the Vernon Archives allow us to recreate these epic journeys – on paper, at least.

The SS Sicamous, launched in May 1914, was the third in a line of stately sternwheelers to ply the waters of Okanagan Lake. She had a reinforced steel hull, and four decks. With 37 staterooms, one smoking room, four saloons, and a dining room, the ship could accommodate more than 300 passengers at one time.

The Sicamous was a craft of grace and beauty, and she rightly earned the name of “The Queen of Okanagan Lake.” She transported passengers and freight up and down the lake, making stops along the way at Ewing’s Landing, Fintry, Carr’s Landing, Okanagan Centre, Gellatly, and Naramata, until 1936.

It’s a crisp spring morning in 1921. You rub sleep from your eyes, before pulling your wool clothing tight against the cold air drifting off the calm waters of Okanagan Lake. You are standing at the Penticton wharf, the imposing shadow of the luxurious Incola Hotel, where you passed a pleasant night, to your back. It is 5:15 a.m., and the sky is still dark. You listen to the gentle chatter of early morning birds, and the slow murmur of waves against the shore. The town of Penticton is still asleep.

Just when you are beginning to lose feeling in the tips of your toes, the SS Sicamous pulls up to the wharf, breaking the sleepy silence with a cheerful blast of its whistle. As you wait in line for your chance to board, you watch the ship’s Union Jack drifting lazily in the breeze.

You’re making the trip to Vernon. It’s only 65 miles up the lake, but with the criss-crossing path needed to call in at the 15 landings along the way, you will have travelled more than 90 miles by journey’s end. You expect to be in Vernon by about 9:30 a.m., just in time for a bite of breakfast.

Finally, you are on board. The richness of the ship’s wood fittings – made from British Columbian cedar, Australian mahogany, and Burmese teak – contrast with the pale morning light. You watch as women in wool travel suits pull half-asleep children towards one end of the ship, while the men, chatting and smoking, move to the other.

You, however, decide to take a seat at a comfortable writing desk, and reach over to switch on a nearby reading lamp. The ship is delightfully warm, thanks to the miracle of steam heating. As you flip slowly through that morning’s copy of the Vernon News, you periodically glance up to admire the Sicamous’s beautiful stained-glass skylights.

After a little over three and a half hours later – most of which you spent in the observation lounge, watching the small, white-capped waves churned up by the ship’s wheel – you arrive at Okanagan Landing. As you disembark, waving at a group of excited children on the shore, you think to yourself that you have never experienced a more marvelous journey.

Today, the Sicamous is permanently moored on the Penticton waterfront and serves as a floating museum.

Gwyneth Evans is community engagement co-ordinator with the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.