City of Vernon steps up mask policy at all public city facilities

Photo: City of Vernon

Starting Monday, you'll have to wear a face mask when entering any City of Vernon public facilities.

This includes the reception and lobby areas of: City Hall, the Community Services Building, Operations Building, Vernon Water Reclamation Centre, Vernon Regional Airport, Bylaw Compliance Office, Fire Station 1, the Community Safety Office, and RCMP detachment.

Additionally, everyone is asked to wear a mask in lobbies, hallways, concourses and change rooms of all Greater Vernon Recreation facilities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be dynamic, and it requires us to regularly review and update our processes as necessary,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release. “Over the last several months, Dr. Henry – B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer – has talked about the layers of protection we can use to reduce the spread of infection and keep ourselves, each other, and our communities safe. The use of face masks is one of these layers of protection.”

Changes in city facilities include:

The installation of plexiglass windows at reception counters

Physical distancing markers for queuing

Hand sanitizer and / or hand washing stations at facility entrances

Facility / room occupancy limits

Enhanced cleaning protocols

“When you visit one of our facilities, such as the cashiers’ desk at City Hall, you may notice the staff member behind the plexiglass barrier is not wearing a mask,” said Mayor Cumming. “We understand and appreciate this can create some confusion around the expectation of when and where masks are to be worn in our buildings.

“The city has an expectation that staff wear masks when proper physical distancing cannot be maintained or when they are moving through, or working within, a publicly accessible space such as a lobby. However, where physical distancing can be achieved and a protective barrier such as plexiglass is in place, they will not be required to wear a mask in staff areas. This is an example of us using the layers of protection.”