Mission Hill Elementary School has a positive case of COVID-19

Case at Mission Hill School

Another positive case of COVID-19 in a school has been confirmed, this time at Mission Hill Elementary School in Vernon.

In a letter sent to parents on Thursday, the school states a community member tested positive for the virus and is self-isolating at home. 

The individuals was at the school from Nov. 9-10.

"They did not have any symptoms at the time; they became sick following school activities and sought testing immediately," states the release. 

"They followed the school safety protocols. To protect the privacy of the individual affected, we will not be providing any additional details."

Interior Health is undertaking contact tracing at this time and will contact any other members if needed. 

"If you are not contacted by Interior Health, you can continue to attend school." 

They encourage everyone to remain diligent and continue to follow all safety protocols as tracing is underway. 

As of Thursday, 12 schools in the Central Okanagan confirmed at least one case of the virus. 

