Vernon  

Falkland raffles off UTV in place of annual Stampede

UTV instead of stampede

Story: 316248

The Falkland Stampede didn't go ahead for the first time in over 100 years, so organizers are going an alternative route to raise money.

The Falkland and District Community Association is hosting raffle to cover its overhead costs. The top prize is a 2020 Kioti Mechron 2200 UTV.

"We are doing this to pay for the insurance on our buildings, maintenance and to continue to offer free events and programs," says Denise Frocklage, secretary for the association.

COVID restrictions cancelled both the stampede and the annual community banquet, so this was the route the organization chose to remain within public health guidelines.

The winning ticket will be drawn Feb. 21, and tickets are $20 each. You can purchase tickets through PayPal, or by pressing the 'Buy Now' button on the association's Facebook page.

The Falkland Stampede is hoping to come back May 22-24, 2021.

