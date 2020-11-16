OK Learns continues to feed Vernon students during the pandemic

Photo: Contributed

During a time of layoff waves, reduced work hours and job loss, one local organization is helping fill the bellies of Vernon high school students.

The Okanagan Learning Foundation provides assistance to Vernon high school students through a variety of programs. It was established in 2016 by a former schoolteacher when she realized many food programs for students end after middle school.

"When I was working as a teacher I saw elementary kids taking the Starfish backpacks and suddenly it dawned on me, what happens to these kids once they reach high school?" says Stephanie Hewson, executive director for OK Learns. "Being a mother of two teenage sons at the time, I knew how much they could eat, so that's how the idea of the foundation came to be."

When it first began, the foundation operated solely out of W.L. Seaton Secondary. It has now expanded its services into Clarence Fulton and Charles Bloom high schools.

The foundation's flagship program is their food pantry service, which provides food for the students to pick at their own discretion.

"Students can come into the pantry and pick out a specific amount of items, and we have a rule that requires at least two items to be fresh fruits or vegetables," says Hewson. "Although now because of the pandemic students aren't allowed to come in the pantry, so we pick the food out for the students."

OK Learns' food pantry service has been going strong during the pandemic, providing fresh, nutritious food for School District 22 students. It's of course been difficult to manage, but overall the program is still running well.

"When the schools closed down, we scrambled to figure out ways to make this program work," says Hewson. "We were able to send boxes to students' houses while the schools were closed, and now we are operating as close to normal as we can get."

For more information on the Okanagan Learning Foundation, you can visit their website.