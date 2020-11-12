Greater Vernon Chamber surveys members on how best to lobby government

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is surveying its members on how best to lobby government.

In an online survey circulated to members on Thursday, the chamber asks questions about issues businesses are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for any government support, such as subsidies, loans or grants.

"This survey will be used to advocate on your behalf to elected officials," the chamber says. "Your feedback is incredibly important and can be used to help your business as well as countless others."

The survey, which takes about five minutes to complete, asks which issue is most important: revenue, paying rent, utilities, staff, taxes, providing personal protective equipment.

It also asks if members have needed or been able to access government relief funds, and if there is any additional support the chamber should be advocating for.