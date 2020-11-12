164898
Vernon  

BC SPCA offers advice for pet owners during cold winter months

If you're cold, Fluffy is too

- | Story: 316236

If you're cold, your pet is cold too.

Winter months require extra effort and care when it comes to looking after your pets.

There is an uptick in new pet owners this year, with the 'pandemic puppy' trend indicating many have adopted pets as companions while locked down at home.

The BC SPCA remind all pet owners, not just new ones, that more attention is needed to take care of your animals during winter.

"Consider the breed of your animal if it is outside ... is it a breed that is acceptable to be outside?" says Meranda Dussault with the Vernon SPCA shelter. "Also ask if they have an insulated doghouse or something to escape the temperature."

Water bowls freeze this time of year, and the SPCA advises heated water buckets if your pet is outside.

"Another thing is making sure you use pet-safe antifreeze," says Dussault. "Also think and thump before you start your vehicle – you want to give your vehicle a tap to make sure there isn't a cat or creature that's crawled up inside of it to stay warm."

Cats are not quite as acclimated to handle lower temperatures like dogs, so if you own an outdoor cat it's important to think ahead to keep your pet warm and safe.

"You should have some way for them to escape the elements," says Dussault. "This could be a barn that is insulated or a heated cathouse or doghouse."

For more information on how to keep your pets warm, visit the BC SPCA website.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
2330 sq ft GLENMORE TOWNHOUSE
$489,000
more details
163625


Send us your News Tips!


165398


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Gracie
Gracie Vernon SPCA >


161505


Look Twice

Galleries
This gallery will have you wondering if you need to get your eyes checked.
Look Twice (2)
Galleries
Toddler secretly feeding baby sister ice cream
Must Watch
CJ is spending some special time with His sister-Jenna sharing...
Julianne Hough felt ‘lost’ after Ryan Seacrest split
Showbiz
Julianne Hough felt "lost" after splitting from Ryan...
The awkward mermaid
Must Watch
Who else saw that coming?




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162850
162265