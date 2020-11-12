164899
Vernon  

Tires slashed on vehicle parked at Vernon's Village Green shopping centre

Tire slashing at the mall

Story: 316231

One Vernon shopper will remember Nov. 11 – but for all the wrong reasons.

RCMP responded to a report of a tire slashing outside the Village Green shopping centre on Wednesday – Remembrance Day.

"The incident took place sometime during the day while the vehicle was parked at the location," police say.

No suspects have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.  

The vehicle apparently had out-of-province plates, but it's not known if that was the motivation behind the incident.

