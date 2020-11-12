Vernon could feel brunt of latest snowstorm

Photo: pixabay

Vernon could get the worst of a snowstorm expected to reach at least portions of the Okanagan later today.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan says snow should begin falling, and sticking, in the North Okanagan this evening, while much of the rest of the Okanagan and Thompson regions likely won't see anything significant until Friday.

However, he says this weather event does not come with a "high confidence" forecast.

"With that south push (wind), the snow levels are going to rise to about 700 metres, but at the same time, we have what is called diabatic cooling in the actual precipitation which can lower the freezing levels temporarily within the highest intensities," said Castellan.

"It's going to be hit and miss as to where the largest accumulations are."

Saying that, Castellan says he expects a couple of centimetres to fall on the Vernon and North Okanagan Thursday evening with another five to 10 centimetres Friday.

"As you go toward Kamloops and Kelowna, we're talking about two to four centimetres tomorrow.

"Further south, Osoyoos and Penticton, we are probably going to see just the wet snow. Probably not much in the way of accumulations."

As for the mountain passes, the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt could get hit hardest with a few centimetres accumulating during the day today, another five centimetres tonight and five to 10 Friday.

Expect five centimetres both tonight and tomorrow from Merritt to Kamloops, with about five centimetres this evening and five to 10 Friday on the Connector.

"It's also going to be quite windy, which will create low visibility and blowing snow," he says.

Much of the region should get a bit of a reprieve with sunny, or partly sunny skies expected for much of the weekend before more precipitation comes our way next week.