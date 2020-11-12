164899
Vernon  

Developer, property manager make $20,000 donation to Vernon's Archway Society

$20K boost for Archway

- | Story: 316205

The developer and property manager of a new Vernon apartment complex has donated $20,000 to the Archway Society.

The joint donation from Highstreet Ventures of Kelowna and Skyline Living was made to celebrate the opening of Creekview Heights on Deleenheer Road in Vernon.

With the development completed in June, Skyline is managing the three-building property.

“Highstreet is dedicated to create a positive impact in the communities that we build in,” said Christina Wilson, vice-president of development and sales. “This year has had a tremendous effect on everyone’s living situation, which is why we selected the Archway Society for this donation.”

“Highstreet and Skyline Living have previously partnered on several residential developments in Western Canada. We are pleased to have joined with Highstreet in contributing to Archway Society, which plays such an important role for children and families in Vernon," said Skyline vice-president BJ Santavy.

Archway Society for Domestic Peace offers a transition house, counselling, and justice-related programs. It has also introduced several supportive programs for young parents, women at risk of violence and homelessness, and children who have suffered abuse. 

The donation "was truly serendipitous, as the funds could not have come at a better time,” said Sherry Demetrick, co-executive director at Archway.

“Domestic violence has been at epidemic levels for years, but since the arrival of COVID-19, we’ve seen increased needs for our services.”

“The abuse is not going to stop; a victim's trauma is not going to be put on hold while this pandemic is happening,” added co-executive director Micki Materi.

“Due to the pandemic, we recently had to make the decision to cancel the Little Black Dress event for 2020, which is our main fundraiser. This donation will help ensure we are able to continue to support women, children and families in our community.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
3726115
11 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$724,900
more details
162175


Send us your News Tips!


160189


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Gracie
Gracie Vernon SPCA >


163175


Toddler secretly feeding baby sister ice cream

Must Watch
CJ is spending some special time with His sister-Jenna sharing ice-cream from right out of the bucket while sitting on the floor...
Julianne Hough felt ‘lost’ after Ryan Seacrest split
Showbiz
Julianne Hough felt "lost" after splitting from Ryan...
The awkward mermaid
Must Watch
Who else saw that coming?
Organization
Galleries
A little bit of organization goes a long way.
Organization (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165178
163947