Developer, property manager make $20,000 donation to Vernon's Archway Society

Photo: Contributed

The developer and property manager of a new Vernon apartment complex has donated $20,000 to the Archway Society.

The joint donation from Highstreet Ventures of Kelowna and Skyline Living was made to celebrate the opening of Creekview Heights on Deleenheer Road in Vernon.

With the development completed in June, Skyline is managing the three-building property.

“Highstreet is dedicated to create a positive impact in the communities that we build in,” said Christina Wilson, vice-president of development and sales. “This year has had a tremendous effect on everyone’s living situation, which is why we selected the Archway Society for this donation.”

“Highstreet and Skyline Living have previously partnered on several residential developments in Western Canada. We are pleased to have joined with Highstreet in contributing to Archway Society, which plays such an important role for children and families in Vernon," said Skyline vice-president BJ Santavy.

Archway Society for Domestic Peace offers a transition house, counselling, and justice-related programs. It has also introduced several supportive programs for young parents, women at risk of violence and homelessness, and children who have suffered abuse.

The donation "was truly serendipitous, as the funds could not have come at a better time,” said Sherry Demetrick, co-executive director at Archway.

“Domestic violence has been at epidemic levels for years, but since the arrival of COVID-19, we’ve seen increased needs for our services.”

“The abuse is not going to stop; a victim's trauma is not going to be put on hold while this pandemic is happening,” added co-executive director Micki Materi.

“Due to the pandemic, we recently had to make the decision to cancel the Little Black Dress event for 2020, which is our main fundraiser. This donation will help ensure we are able to continue to support women, children and families in our community.”