Vernon  

Vernon man missing, last seen camping in Mabel Lake area

Concern for missing man

Friends are spreading the word about a missing Vernon man.

Tanya Cachelin and others have been posting on Facebook to help locate Chris Fehr.

They say police have been notified and that Fehr has not been seen since Nov. 8.

He apparently went missing in the Mabel Lake area, where he had been camping.

Fehr was expected home early Monday, and when he did not return, concern began to mount.

The friends ask that anyone who spots Fehr's Ford pickup or TravelAire trailer contact the RCMP.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more details.

