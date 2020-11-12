165276
162265
Vernon  

Vernon man located after being reported missing in Mabel Lake area

Missing camper located

- | Story: 316200

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Friends who had raised the alarm about a Vernon man being missing in the Mabel Lake area now say he has been found.

The man apparently was in the Silverhills area and then dropped off a friend at Wap Lake, which is closer to Revelstoke.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 a.m.

Friends are spreading the word about a missing Vernon man.

Tanya Cachelin and others have been posting on Facebook to help locate Chris Fehr.

They say police have been notified and that Fehr has not been seen since Nov. 8.

He apparently went missing in the Mabel Lake area, where he had been camping.

Fehr was expected home early Monday, and when he did not return, concern began to mount.

The friends ask that anyone who spots Fehr's Ford pickup or TravelAire trailer contact the RCMP.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more details.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164239
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
3726115
11 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$724,900
more details
161973


Send us your News Tips!


165339


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Gracie
Gracie Vernon SPCA >


161505


Toddler secretly feeding baby sister ice cream

Must Watch
CJ is spending some special time with His sister-Jenna sharing ice-cream from right out of the bucket while sitting on the floor...
Julianne Hough felt ‘lost’ after Ryan Seacrest split
Showbiz
Julianne Hough felt "lost" after splitting from Ryan...
The awkward mermaid
Must Watch
Who else saw that coming?
Organization
Galleries
A little bit of organization goes a long way.
Organization (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162851
162894