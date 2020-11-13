Vernon care home encourages gifts to locked down seniors as survey shows many dealing with loneliness

Photo: Pixabay

As a recent study found seniors more afraid of loneliness than COVID-19, one Vernon seniors home helping connect generations by encouraging letter writing.

The Hamlets at Vernon is collecting pens, pencils and paper to use as stocking stuffers so residents will have something to open on Christmas morning.

And this Christmas will undoubtedly be different from years past for many seniors.

"Visitation this year has been very different, so we're just trying to do something extra for our residents," says general manager Mark Massar.

"This is something our staff can help our residents with if they want to communicate with their families who aren't able to visit as often."

Pen pal services have been set up in other communities, such as middle school students who are writing letters to seniors at Cherry Park Retirement Residence in Penticton. While a pen pal program is not planned for The Hamlets, it isn't out of the question.

"We think a pen pal program would be great for our seniors. The only thing is that some of our residents who are in long-term care or suffer from arthritis would have difficulty writing," says Massar. "But I actually do have some entrepreneurs calling me asking if we'd be interested in doing a pen pal program, so I'll be meeting with them and seeing if it might be able to work."

Limited visitation during the pandemic has been tough on seniors in care homes and their families across the country. A recent BC study reported people in care homes are actually more afraid of dying of loneliness than of the coronavirus.

“The comments we heard from hundreds of family members is a greater fear of death from loneliness” because of pandemic rules that limit visits, B.C. seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie said earlier this month.

To donate stocking stuffers or money to purchase the gifts for seniors, call Lauren Knapton at 778-686-0282.