Vernon  

Pawprints in snow show bear getting into Middleton Mountain garbage

Middleton bear alert

Beware the bear on Middleton Mountain.

Not all bruins are hibernating yet, and one has left signs of rummaging through garbage on the heavily populated mountain that straddles the boundary between Vernon and Coldstream.

Danielle Morisset-Wilson posted photos to the Middleton Mtn Community Watch Facebook group Thursday morning, showing tipped garbage bins and a prominent paw print in the snow.

"Guessing a bear had a late-night snack," she wrote.

The incident was reported at 735 Middleton Way.

Morisset-Wilson said the bins "were pretty full, as (I) missed garbage this week, so it took some strength."

