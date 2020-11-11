A car engulfed in flames over embankment on Westside Road

Sarita Patel

Andre Earl was in for a surprise this morning when he was driving on Westside Road into Kelowna - a car had crashed down an embankment, engulfed in flames.

He says the black smoke was visible before he turned the corner and saw the incident. After turning the corner he saw two other vehicles pulled off to the side of the road, looking to help but to their surprise they weren’t able to locate a person.

“There were people were checking out the scene before the fire department was there and there was no sign of anyone,” says Earl.

He says the whole scene was eerie.

“When I got there though it was so engulfed in flames and the tires were exploding, but there were no signs of anyone, there was no one around the car, I ran down the bank and checked around and I didn’t see anyone,” he adds.

Earl approached the scene just after 11 a.m. and says the car was not too far off the embankment.

The crash took place on Westside Road by The Valley of the Sun between Fintry and the North Westside Fire Rescue.

He says he’s never seen a crash like this before.

“There was no way you could get closer than 20-30 feet from the car because it was so hot and fully engulfed.”

He says the other witnesses were speechless and worried but there was nothing they could do other than wait for the fire department.

“You couldn’t get too close, I wanted to run in there but there was no way. It was 20-foot flames and not only was the engine on fire but all the doors, the back, the whole vehicle was engulfed.”

Westside Road was closed in both directions while crews took care of the situation.

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more information and will update this story once it becomes available.