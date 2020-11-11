Vernon hosts Remembrance Day ceremony in COVID-like fashion

In a very different type of ceremony, Vernon remembered the veterans who sacrificed their lives for all Canadians.

This year's event was held at Cenotaph Park, rather than the usual Kal Tire Place. The ceremony was closed to the public in order to adhere to public health orders.

As 2020 progressed, members of the Royal Canadian Legion were unsure how Remembrance Day ceremonies would pan out. Luckily, Vernon's event was able to proceed with some people there to participate, such as veterans and RCMP.

"Protocol from command was to make three plans: your normal plan, an extremely restricted 'nobody shows up' plan and somewhere in the middle with social distancing," says Jen Pace, president of the Vernon legion. "It just made sense to come back to the cenotaph in the open air where we need to pay our respects to our veterans."

Wednesday's ceremony included a surprise flyover from local pilots, wreath laying, the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band and signing of the national anthem.

"I just really need to thank all the volunteers, including those pilots who decided to do [the flyover] this morning," says Mayor Victor Cumming. "I appreciate the army, navy and legion, and all the effort they put into this."

The community really came together this year, even though the ceremony was invite-only. The event was livestreamed through Sherpa Group Events on both the Vernon & Area Community Forum and Castanet, which allowed people to participate, even if they weren't physically there.

About 100 people did show up to the ceremony, standing across the street or around the sawhorse barriers surrounding Cenotaph Park. Police were there doing crowd control, and the people who did attend were respectful and social distanced.

The wreaths remain at the downtown cenotaph and members of the public are invited to leave their poppies at the monument.