Vernon Remembrance Day ceremonies from the downtown cenotaph

Following the decision to make Vernon's Remembrance Day ceremonies a closed event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the proceedings are being live streamed on Facebook.

And we will have them right here at Castanet, too.

The Royal Canadian Legion and City of Vernon announced last month the ceremonies would not take place inside Kal Tire Place as usual, but would move outdoors in a private event at the downtown cenotaph.

That prompted Dawn Tucker, an admin of the Vernon & Area Community Forum, to work with Sherpa Group Events, Downtown Vernon Association, and the Greater Vernon Chamber to host the video "so that the public can watch the events at the cenotaph at home this year with it being closed to public attendance."

We'll also be covering the event with a reporter at the ceremony.

The schedule is as follows: