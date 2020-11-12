Winter brings new obstacles for people experiencing homelessness

Photo: Contributed

As snow and cold weather is now upon us, the winter months pose new obstacles to community members experiencing homelessness and poverty.

With the arrival of the winter season, more people will be looking to Turning Points Collaborative Society services and programs. This includes a safe, warm place for people to find shelter.

"Turning Points staff are prepared to meet this increase in demand," says Josh Winquist, director of public relations.

"Our outreach staff have been working to connect with our community members sleeping rough. This means, when possible, encouraging these folks to move into available accommodations."

Throughout the pandemic, Turning Points has been working with various organizations to find locations that could be used as a temporary emergency shelter.

"Thanks to this pre-emptive work, we have been able to secure the necessary accommodations to meet the potential increased demand for shelter in our community during the winter months ahead," says Winquist. "However, we also know that there will be community members who do not wish to move into these accommodations."

Due to recent donations, Turning Points will be able to provide assistance to people who choose not to move inside. Whether it's blankets, warm clothing, personal hygiene products or sleeping bags, Turning Points will be able to give those people access to these items.

"With the likelihood of a long, cold winter ahead, our preference would be to create enough space in this community so that every individual experiencing homelessness would have a safe, stable place to call home," says executive director Randene Wejr. "While this is our main goal, in the lead up to this happening, we will do everything we can to make sure those who need help have access to our services and programs."