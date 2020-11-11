RDNO responds to Vernon's withdrawal, says fire training centre will carry on

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan has responded to Vernon's decision to withdraw from funding the regional fire training centre on Pottery Road.

The RDNO said on its Facebook page that "while further discussions with all of the partners are required, as the facility owner, the RDNO would like to assure the public and North Okanagan fire departments, that we are looking into options to ensure the continued management of, and delivery of training at, this facility.

"We recognize the importance of the hands-on training it provides to local firefighters."

Following Vernon city council's move on Monday, the city issued a statement Tuesday that administration has been directed to proceed with the process to withdraw from the service.

Coldstream, Lumby, Spallumcheen, Armstrong, Enderby, and the RDNO are the other partners in the centre's operation. Vernon Fire Rescue Services has managed the centre since 2012.

“The management of the Inter-Municipal Fire Training Centre is an onerous and time consuming role,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Over the last several months, it has become abundantly clear that our Fire Rescue Service and administration resources would be better used supporting public education on fire prevention, and training our fire officers and auxiliary members within the city.”

The city plans to redirect resources to priorities in Vernon's Eight Year Strategic Plan.

“Vernon Fire Rescue is fully capable of achieving and maintaining the necessary training required for its career and auxiliary firefighters without retaining the management responsibilities of the Inter-Municipal Fire Training Centre,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “By withdrawing from the FTC Service, we will be able to redirect our attention to fulfilling council-identified priorities around fire prevention, training and public education, and we will be able to better serve the city of Vernon and its residents.”

The move is expected to save the city $22,000 in management fees and annual contributions.