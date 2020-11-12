165076
Vernon  

Two new scoreboards coming to both Lakeview Park and Marshall Fields

Four new scoreboards

A pair of Vernon parks will be getting some new scoreboards.

City council approved two scoreboards for both Marshall Fields and Lakeview Park, for a grand total of four brand-new systems.

Vernon Minor Baseball has obtained a $23,000 sponsorship for the project, along with fundraising half of the installation costs.

"Administration has been working with the Vernon Minor Baseball Association and determined an installation cost of approximately $30,000, and is recommending that the City of Vernon cost-share half of the installation costs," says Kendra Krysak, manager of parks & public spaces. "The install consists of erecting steel stands, electrical work and protective covers and would not occur until the spring of 2021."

The source of installation funding from the city, which equates to $15,000, would be the unexpended and uncommitted 2019 Year End Balance. Council also voted to support a service level increase of $6,000 per year to support the maintenance of these scoreboards.

