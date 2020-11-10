Indoor walking returns to Kal Tire Place next week

Photo: City of Vernon

Indoor walkers can return to Vernon's Kal Tire Place starting Nov. 16.

“Now that the weather has started to get colder and we’re seeing more snow and rain in the forecast, we know a lot of our community members are eager to get back to their indoor walking routine,” says Leah Walker with City of Vernon recreation services.

“Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, we are limited by the number of people who can be on site at any one time, so just like our other recreation programs and activities, participants will need to pre-register for their walking times.”

Registration will open 48 hours in advance of each walking time and will remain open until that time slot is fully booked. Book online or call 250-545-6035.

Walk times will be limited to one hour, and between sessions there will be a 30-minute facility closure so staff can clean the concourse and washrooms.

Walk times will be available Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Please arrive no more than five minutes before, and no later than five minutes after your designated start time. The facility doors will only be unlocked during this 10-minute window.

Staff will conduct a health questionnaire upon arrival.

Access will be the south entrance, facing 43rd Avenue, along the brick wall (see photo).