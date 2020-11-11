165076
Castanet and Total Restoration team up for Vernon and area food drive

Help fill the food bank

Castanet has teamed up with Total Restoration to help feed the hungry and fill the shelves at the Vernon Food Bank. 

Volunteers will come to you on five designated nights, depending on your neighbourhood, to collect donations.

Each night will focus on a different area of town. Those are:

  • Nov. 19 – Coldstream/Middleton Mountain
  • Nov. 24 – Foothills/BX/Silver Star
  • Nov. 25 – City centre/East Hill
  • Dec. 2 – Okanagan Landing/Mission Hill/Predator Ridge
  • Dec. 3 – Alexis Park/Spallumcheen/Desert Cove/Bella Vista/ The Rise/Adventure Bay

Please have your donation on your front step by 5:30 p.m. for pick up.

The food bank is in need of staples such as: rolled oats, sugar, flour, rice, crackers, canned goods, and toilet paper, as well as shampoo, soap, feminine hygiene products and baby items.

You can register for pick up here.

Donations will also be accepted for the BC SPCA.

The SPCA is in need of cat and dog food, treats and toys, office supplies and cleaning supplies.

