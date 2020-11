Photo: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Robin Ann Gunderson, 39, was last seen Nov. 9 about 12:45 p.m.

Gunderson is a Caucasian female with short, pink hair and brown eyes. She is five feet three inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information on Gunderson's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.