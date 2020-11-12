RCMP stats show crime was down in Vernon during summer

Photo: Contributed

Crime within Vernon city limits is down over the past few months, according to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP's quarterly report.

The RCMP logged a total of 4,888 files between July and September of this year, which is down from 5,012 files during the same months in 2019. Files encompass a wide variety of offences, covering everything from motor vehicle accidents to robberies.

Assaults, robberies, sex offences, vehicle thefts and drug offences all dropped in 2020, while only impaired driving and car accident files saw an increase.

As for other areas, Vernon Rural saw an eight per cent increase in total files in this time period compared to 2019. Coldstream was up 10 per cent, Armstrong was down 17 per cent, Enderby was down 8.5 per cent and Lumby was down 14 per cent.

RCMP Superintendent Shawna Baher says dispatch calls were down 11.69 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, and that 523 charges laid were brought to court.

"We had additional patrols in outdoor spaces like parks and beaches this year as well," said Baher in Monday's city council meeting. "We have the additional patrols since more people spending time outside due to COVID."

While on the subject of COVID, Coun. Scott Anderson asked Baher how the RCMP were handling the COVID-19 Related Measures Act, citing a Halloween party that was broken up and fined when police found they were in violation of the act.

"Police were officially called to that party to attend to an intoxicated fight between to party guests," answered Baher. "Upon further inspection, officers found there were more guests than permitted under the CRMA and issued the fine. But the RCMP are not actively patrolling for households exceeding their guest limit."