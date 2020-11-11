165362
Vernon  

Luxury storage Vaults concept to build in Vernon

Vaults coming to Vernon

- | Story: 316021

The Vaults is expanding its luxury storage concept to Vernon.

Construction will begin this spring on a 20-unit premium storage condominium development at 45th Avenue and 34th Street, in the Vernon Square area.

The project follows similar facilities in Calgary and Kelowna.

"Our first Kelowna Vaults location was highly successful and proved the continued strong demand for premium lifestyle secured storage spaces, particularly in a time where COVID-19 has people looking for alternate spaces from their work and home," says Vaults president Joe Mahovlich.

"Working with our design team, unit owners can create their own inspirational space that also delivers privacy and peace of mind through our secured storage solution."

Units will come with spacious mezzanines and three-piece bathrooms. Sizes will range from 1,677 to over 3,300 square feet, and are customizable.

Pre-sales will begin Nov. 23.

Standard features include 27-foot ceilings, large electric overhead doors, concrete construction, fire suppression and air detection systems.

The project will also include a commercial and light industrial development offering similar premium features.

"We are excited to bring the Commerce development to my hometown of Vernon," says Mahovlich. "Smaller premium spaces for businesses are limited in many cities."

The Vaults have proved popular in Kelowna with exotic and custom car owners, as well as for recreational vehicle and high-end boat storage.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

161973
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4296840
837 Morrison Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$0
more details
154547


Send us your News Tips!


161810


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Dexter
Dexter Vernon SPCA >


165398


BTS’ new album will reflect on Covid-19 pandemic

Showbiz
BTS’ surprise new album BE will focus on the emotional impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on them. The K-pop superstars...
So true
Galleries
These things are very true.
Judge Judy: ‘I don’t want to retire – what would I do?’
Showbiz
Judge Judy star Judy Sheindlin can't see herself retiring...
Suitcase debacle
Must Watch
This woman has some difficulties with her suitcase.
Tattuesday- November 10, 2020
Galleries
Amazing (and hot) tattoos.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164332
162265