Luxury storage Vaults concept to build in Vernon

The Vaults is expanding its luxury storage concept to Vernon.

Construction will begin this spring on a 20-unit premium storage condominium development at 45th Avenue and 34th Street, in the Vernon Square area.

The project follows similar facilities in Calgary and Kelowna.

"Our first Kelowna Vaults location was highly successful and proved the continued strong demand for premium lifestyle secured storage spaces, particularly in a time where COVID-19 has people looking for alternate spaces from their work and home," says Vaults president Joe Mahovlich.

"Working with our design team, unit owners can create their own inspirational space that also delivers privacy and peace of mind through our secured storage solution."

Units will come with spacious mezzanines and three-piece bathrooms. Sizes will range from 1,677 to over 3,300 square feet, and are customizable.

Pre-sales will begin Nov. 23.

Standard features include 27-foot ceilings, large electric overhead doors, concrete construction, fire suppression and air detection systems.

The project will also include a commercial and light industrial development offering similar premium features.

"We are excited to bring the Commerce development to my hometown of Vernon," says Mahovlich. "Smaller premium spaces for businesses are limited in many cities."

The Vaults have proved popular in Kelowna with exotic and custom car owners, as well as for recreational vehicle and high-end boat storage.