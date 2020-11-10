Vernon man sentenced on child pornography charges

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Vernon man has been sentenced to six months in jail for having thousands of images of child pornography on his computer.

Stacey Darren Alec was sentenced in Vernon provincial court on Monday.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, says Alec must also serve three years on probation and must abide by a Section 161 prohibition under Canada's Criminal Code for 10 years that limits his ability to be near any young person.

He was placed on the national sexual offender registry for 10 years.

Alec had previously pleaded guilty last month to possession of child pornography.

The Crown stayed charges of accessing child pornography and importing/distributing child pornography.

The charges were initially laid in 2016.