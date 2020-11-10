165362
Vernon  

Vernon man sentenced on child pornography charges

Six months for child porn

- | Story: 316013

A Vernon man has been sentenced to six months in jail for having thousands of images of child pornography on his computer.

Stacey Darren Alec was sentenced in Vernon provincial court on Monday.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, says Alec must also serve three years on probation and must abide by a Section 161 prohibition under Canada's Criminal Code for 10 years that limits his ability to be near any young person.

He was placed on the national sexual offender registry for 10 years. 

Alec had previously pleaded guilty last month to possession of child pornography.

The Crown stayed charges of accessing child pornography and importing/distributing child pornography.

The charges were initially laid in 2016.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164648
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4264452
51-1960 KLO
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$775,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


165339


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Dexter
Dexter Vernon SPCA >


165398


Happy juice

Must Watch
Momma’s happy juice!
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 10, 2020
Galleries
Fresh hot memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 10, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Kate Moss plays down engagement rumors
Showbiz
Supermodel Kate Moss has denied speculation suggesting she is...
Happy dog cuddles with owners
Must Watch
SO happy!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
163947