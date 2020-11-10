Armstrong's Horse Drawn Okanagan cancels Christmas sleigh rides

Photo: Coralie Nairn

Armstrong's Horse Drawn Okanagan has cancelled its winter sleigh rides this Christmas.

The fourth annual event has been cancelled due to rising COVID-19 numbers across B.C. and further restrictions on events that are now in effect.

“We don’t just offer a sleigh ride, we offer an experience and that experience is largely based on bringing people together. In 2019, we welcomed 400 people a day during our eight-day Christmas event," says Kelly MacIntosh.

"We came to realize changing the central concept would be disappointing for our patrons and would eliminate the fun, social and interactive aspects of the event. So, after much careful consideration, we have decided to cancel the event this year and come back when it’s safe to do so. We feel this is the responsible thing to do through the currently evolving pandemic conditions.”

The company plans to come back next year with a bigger and better sleigh ride event.

“A lot of businesses have been really creative in offering unique and virtual experiences. The concept of our event however, is to get back basics, come together with the ones you love, outside under the falling snow, around the fire, singing Christmas carols on a horse-drawn sleigh. So for now, we’ll have to wait.”

In the meantime Horse Drawn Okanagan will host a photo session with the draft horses on Nov. 21.