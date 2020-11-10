Vernon RCMP talk person in crisis down off rooftop

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police safely resolved a tense situation after a distraught person climbed to the roof of a building on Vernon's East Hill late Sunday.



Shortly after 11 p.m., RCMP were called to the 2100 block of 32nd Avenue.

A member of the public told responding officers that the person was possibly under the influence of drugs or suffering from some type of mental health emergency.



When officers gained access to the roof and made contact with the subject, it became apparent the individual was in a state of crisis, says Const. Chris Terleski.

"The attending officers did a tremendous job de-escalating the situation, and the event was successfully concluded with the person being taken into custody without incident."



With the assistance of firefighters, the individual was taken off the roof and has since been released without charges.