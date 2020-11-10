164897
Vernon  

Vernon withdraws support for North Okanagan inter-municipal fire training

Plug pulled on fire centre

Vernon is pulling the plug on the city's regional fire training centre.

City council voted Monday to withdraw from the Inter-Municipal Fire Training Centre Services Agreement, which will see Vernon terminate its lease with the Regional District of North Okanagan for the centre on Pottery Road.

The city sought legal counsel on the matter, which suggested the city terminate the lease for the property and transfer ownership by the end of next year, or sooner if the RDNO enters a new lease agreement.

The move will save the city $22,000 in management fees and annual contributions.

That funding will be put toward ongoing development and maintenance of training areas, equipment and props.

The North Okanagan Fire Training Centre was funded collaboratively between Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby, Spallumcheen, Armstrong, Enderby and the RDNO.

