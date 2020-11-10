Multi-vehicle accident near Predator Ridge now cleared

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

The City of Vernon advises that the crash scene on Commonage Road has now been cleared and the road reopened.

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

Commonage Road is closed between Predator Ridge Drive and the intersection of Bailey Road following a multi-vehicle collision.

Firefighters have also report a number of vehicles have left the roadway and are in the ditch along Commonage Road.

The second major snowfall of the season has led to slipping and sliding all over the region.

The City of Vernon says it has a full fleet of snow clearing equipment and staff responding across the city, clearing and sanding roads on a priority basis, and crews are attending the Commonage Road area. However, motorists are asked to avoid the area until conditions improve.

“The snow accumulated quickly overnight and has created slippery roads across the whole region,” says deputy fire chief Dwight Seymour. “We recommend avoiding travel today, but if you have to drive somewhere, please remember to slow down, make sure there is lots of room between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, and give yourself ample time to reach your destination.”

Monday night, emergency crews also attended a major motor vehicle incident that closed a portion of Highway 97 for a period. Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance, following the head-on collision in the Hospital Hill area.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 a.m.

Castanet is receiving reports of a multi-vehicle accident along Commonage Road in the Predator Ridge area.

According to a witness, traffic is stopped in both directions and the road is covered in ice. RCMP are on scene and it is unknown how many vehicles were involved.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.