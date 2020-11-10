Serious structural issue forces closure of Baxter Bridge

Photo: Google Street View

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has closed the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road for what it calls a "serious structural issue."

A copy of a ministry letter dated Monday, Nov. 9 obtained by Castanet states the bridge is closed to all vehicular traffic with the exception of small emergency vehicles "following a strict safety protocol."

While the letter does not indicate the nature of the structural issue, the ministry indicates it is already working to determine a solution, however repairs are expected to take several weeks.

"The ministry understands the large impacts this has to people and industry, and is exhausting all avenues to shorten this as much as possible, but unfortunately the current detour is through Highway 6 and Highway 97/97A the letter states.

The bridge will remain open to foot traffic if people wish to park at one side of the bridge or the other and walk across.

School District 83 has been notified and are said to be making arrangements.

Signage is expected to go up advising of the closure and concrete barriers will be placed at either end of the bridge.

Those affected are advised to watch DriveBC for updates, call 250-503-3604, or email [email protected]