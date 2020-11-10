162805
162265
Vernon  

Serious structural issue forces closure of Baxter Bridge

Baxter Bridge closed

- | Story: 315963

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has closed the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road for what it calls a "serious structural issue."

A copy of a ministry letter dated Monday, Nov. 9 obtained by Castanet states the bridge is closed to all vehicular traffic with the exception of small emergency vehicles "following a strict safety protocol."

While the letter does not indicate the nature of the structural issue, the ministry indicates it is already working to determine a solution, however repairs are expected to take several weeks.

"The ministry understands the large impacts this has to people and industry, and is exhausting all avenues to shorten this as much as possible, but unfortunately the current detour is through Highway 6 and Highway 97/97A the letter states.

The bridge will remain open to foot traffic if people wish to park at one side of the bridge or the other and walk across.

School District 83 has been notified and are said to be making arrangements.

Signage is expected to go up advising of the closure and concrete barriers will be placed at either end of the bridge.

Those affected are advised to watch DriveBC for updates, call 250-503-3604, or email [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163889
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4310907
535 Clayton Cresent
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$539,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet


Vernon SPCA >


165059


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chrishell Stause insists she played no part in dance partner’s marriage split
Showbiz
Chrishell Stause has shut down rumors she had anything to do with...
Young girl makes adorable effort to say the word tomato
Must Watch
Mild Vandalism
Galleries
Mild, clever, and funny vandalism).




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
162894