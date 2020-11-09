165076
Vernon  

Hwy 97 open after crash in Vernon

Hwy 97 open after crash

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.

DriveBC reports single-lane alternating traffic has been restored. Motorists should expect delays.

ORIGINAL 7:50 p.m.

A crash has closed a portion of Highway 97 in Vernon.

According to DriveBC, a collision near the Cadet Camp has forced closure of the road in both directions.

An assessment of the situation is in progress.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

No word on the severity of the crash.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.

