Failing refrigeration plant forces Centennial rink to stay closed this winter

UPDATE: noon

The City of Vernon says it won't get a replacement chiller in time for outdoor skating at the Centennial rink this winter.

An inspection on the Priest Valley Arena refrigeration plant, which services the arena, Vernon Curling Club and Centennial outdoor rink found the chiller was “in the severe stages of deterioration and the vessel appears to have reached the end of its useful life," the city says in a press release.

"Due to the timing of the news, it is unlikely that a replacement chiller could be installed by the spring. Because of this, the Centennial outdoor rink will remain closed this season."

Mayor Victor Cumming called it "extremely disappointing news."

“We know many of our residents and schools love to use this outdoor rink to spend time with family and friends, getting outside and staying active. And being outside this year will be particularly important to maintain fewer faces in bigger spaces. However, it would be unsafe to continue using the chiller in its current state and we will not put anyone at risk.”

Director of recreation services Doug Ross says the refrigeration plant has an expected life span of 20 years, and the chillers that service the Priest Valley Arena and Vernon Curling Club are near that age.

"We were pleased that the initial report from the refrigeration contractor indicated that there was no evidence of similar concerns about the Priest Valley Arena and Vernon Curling Club chillers at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting further inspection and testing to confirm they are in safe working condition.”

Public skating will still be available at Priest Valley, but must be pre-booked through the city’s website or by calling Recreation Services at 250-545-6035. Public skate times are currently in the planning stages, and more information will be available soon.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Vernon families will have one less place to skate this winter.

The Centennial outdoor rink will be closed for the season due to a chiller malfunction. Recreation Services director Doug Ross made the announcement at Monday's city council meeting.

The city hopes to replace the chiller and have the outdoor ice pad up and running again next winter. Ross says the new chiller will be more energy efficient, saving the city approximately 25 per cent on energy costs.

According to the city, the total cost of the replacement will be $600,000. $165,000 will come from the annual major maintenance operating budget, $85,000 will come from the Ice Plant Management Equipment Reserve Fund and the remaining $350,000 will be funded through the major maintenance reserve fund in 2022.