Centennial rink will be closed for the winter due to maintenance issue

Photo: File photo

Vernon families will have one less place to skate this winter.

The Centennial outdoor rink will be closed for the season due to a chiller malfunction. Recreation Services director Doug Ross made the announcement at Monday's city council meeting.

The city hopes to replace the chiller and have the outdoor ice pad up and running again next winter. Ross says the new chiller will be more energy efficient, saving the city approximately 25 per cent on energy costs.

According to the city, the total cost of the replacement will be $600,000. $165,000 will come from the annual major maintenance operating budget, $85,000 will come from the Ice Plant Management Equipment Reserve Fund and the remaining $350,000 will be funded through the major maintenance reserve fund in 2022.