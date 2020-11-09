Four-way stop at 20th Street & 43rd Avenue hits delay in construction process

Photo: City of Vernon

It's back to the drawing board for the four-way stop at the 20th Street and 43rd Avenue intersection.

Vernon council voted against staff's recommendation for the process to make the what was once temporary stop permanent. City staff estimated the project would cost $180,000 to make the permanent change, but they noted this was a high-level estimate, and it was likely the actual cost would be lower once they received an actual quote.

Staff concluded in their report that in order to cover the costs, they would reduce the Transportation Safety Improvements – Various Locations Project from $100,000 to $20,000 and they would remove the $100,000 City-Wide Bus Shelters project.

Councillors were not eager to get rid of the bus shelter funding, and thought $180,000 seemed excessive.

"This seems like overkill," said Coun. Brian Quiring. "And I especially don't want to take any bus shelters away."

When asked, staff estimated the city would lose three or four bus shelters if the bus shelters project was defunded for the four-way stop. Mayor Victor Cumming also noted that intersection will become a roundabout in the near future, and spending $180,000 on a permanent four-way stop seemed redundant when a traffic circle will be installed.

Council ended up proposing a different motion to make the project more cost-friendly. Led by Coun. Akbal Mund, the motion is requesting staff to investigate lower-cost solution and to look for an alternative source of funding.

The motion passed with only Coun. Kelly Fehr opposed, and city staff will report their new findings back to council at a future meeting.