No suspects yet in suspicious fire that destroyed derelict Vernon home

Photo: Jon Manchester

Despite being deemed suspicious, no suspects have yet been identified in a fire that gutted a derelict building in Vernon last month.

The fire gutted a long-vacant home at the corner of 39th Avenue and Highway 97, that had to be demolished so firefighters could reach smouldering hot spots.

"At this point, no suspects have been identified and the investigation is continuing," Const. Chris Terleski told Castanet News on Monday.

It took only two days for fire investigators to deem the Oct. 21 fire suspicious.

The cause of fire remains unknown, however, it "appears to be human-caused as opposed to electrical or other sources," said City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier.

The home was built in 1901 and had fallen into disrepair in recent years before being boarded up. It was once on the city's heritage register.