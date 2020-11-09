165076
Vernon  

Vernon RCMP seeking whereabouts of Jason Martin Lukacs

Release order breached

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Vernon man.

Jason Martin Lukacs, 37, is wanted on two counts of breaching a release order. 

Police have not been able to locate Lukacs, and believe he may be in the North Okanagan.

Lukacs is described as Caucasian, five feet seven inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Lukacs' whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

