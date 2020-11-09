Police dog Hawkes corners hiding suspect after stolen vehicle flees from Vernon RCMP

Photo: RCMP

An early morning traffic stop in Vernon turned into a tracking exercise for police dog Hawkes, who sniffed out a stolen vehicle suspect.

About 4 a.m. on Friday, officers noticed a vehicle without a front licence plate stopped at the intersection of 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue. A check of the rear plate revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction.

The driver initially indicated they were going to stop for police, but then suddenly sped away.

The vehicle was found abandoned shortly afterwards, in the area of Old Kamloops Road.



Officers contained the area and brought in a dog team to locate the driver.

"Police canine Hawkes arrived on scene, and quickly sniffed out the hiding suspect, who was taken into police custody," says Const. Chris Terleski.

A 44-year-old Kelowna man faces charges of possession of stolen property and flight from police, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.