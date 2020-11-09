162805
Vernon  

Police dog Hawkes corners hiding suspect after stolen vehicle flees from Vernon RCMP

Canine corners suspect

- | Story: 315930

An early morning traffic stop in Vernon turned into a tracking exercise for police dog Hawkes, who sniffed out a stolen vehicle suspect.

About 4 a.m. on Friday, officers noticed a vehicle without a front licence plate stopped at the intersection of 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue. A check of the rear plate revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction.

The driver initially indicated they were going to stop for police, but then suddenly sped away.  

The vehicle was found abandoned shortly afterwards, in the area of Old Kamloops Road.

Officers contained the area and brought in a dog team to locate the driver.

"Police canine Hawkes arrived on scene, and quickly sniffed out the hiding suspect, who was taken into police custody," says Const. Chris Terleski.

A 44-year-old Kelowna man faces charges of possession of stolen property and flight from police, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164936
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4225924
211 710 Rutland Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$277,500
more details
163671


Send us your News Tips!


163538


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet


Vernon SPCA >


163601


Young girl makes adorable effort to say the word tomato

Must Watch
Mild Vandalism
Galleries
Mild, clever, and funny vandalism).
Mild Vandalism (2)
Galleries
Alex Trebek’s final Jeopardy! episode to air on Christmas Day
Showbiz
Alex Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! will air on 25
Rat steals a coffee can
Must Watch
Off he goes!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162603
163919