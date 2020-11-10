165076
Aging population, lower incomes mean Enderby will soon need more housing options

Enderby's housing crunch

A recent Enderby housing needs assessment found the median household income in the North Okanagan community is less than half that in the rest of the region.

Combined with a large retirement population and higher incidence of single-income households, that places a demand on housing affordability. However, many households are older and more likely to have mortgages that are substantially paid off, a city report released last week states.

Enderby's workforce participation rate sits at 50.5%, with an unemployment rate of 9.6%. 

The report found Enderby has a broader mix of dwelling types, including a number of small apartments, compared to other small communities, along with a higher percentage of renters. 

The median age in the community is 53, and 42% of households are headed by someone over 65.

As those residents continue to age and their housing needs transition, there is a need for alternative housing options, the report states.

Despite having lower median rent than other communities, there is a shortfall in lower-cost rental units, translating to a relatively high incidence of core housing need among renters and older singles. Core housing need is based on:

  • Affordability (pay over 30% of gross income for shelter cost).
  • Adequacy (dwelling in need of major repair) based on a condition assessment.
  • Suitability (a measure of crowding that compares number of bedrooms to size and composition of household), which refers to crowding.

A total of 165 households were in core need in 2016, or 11.9% of all Enderby households. The majority of those in need are renters over 45 years of age. Of those, 55 were deemed to be in extreme need, spending more than 50% of their total before-tax household income on shelter costs. 

Despite this, the rate of homeownership is in line with the regional average.

Growth has been relatively modest in Enderby (0.2% per year from 2011-16), and in the absence of new development is expected to remain so.  

Single-person households represented more than one-third of the total.

The average house value as reported in the 2016 census was $275,000, 25% below the RDNO median. 

In 2019, CMHC reported a median rent of $725 a month and a vacancy rate of only 1.0%.

