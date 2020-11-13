Thinning of forest growth in Kal Lake Park to reduce wildfire risk

Photo: alltrails.com

Ecosystem maintenance and wildfire mitigation work is underway in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

The work will continue through March of next year.

It's a partnership between BC Parks, the Ministry of Forests, and the District of Coldstream.

The ecosystem maintenance has the additional benefit of wildfire risk reduction.

The project will focus on removing forest in-growth.

The park's ecosystem has historically been an open forest grassland that relied on frequent low-intensity wildfires to maintain healthy flora and fauna. With the park’s proximity to homes, that natural fire regime has been suppressed, the District of Coldstream says on its website.

The treatment will replicate the effects of historical wildfires by removing forest in-growth and opening the forest canopy, which will benefit grassland species. Removing the fuels will also reducing the risk of a high-intensity wildfire.

The project area is comprised of four units, located in the Red Gate and Twin Bays area, totaling 31 hectares.

Crews will cut and remove small-diameter conifer in-growth and prune and limb larger diameter trees. Slash and debris will be burned in a smoke-free air curtain burner on site.

This is the second phase of a multi-year project.

Temporary trail and area closures can be expected.