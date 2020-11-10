162805
Community group pushing to turn BX ranchland into educational agriculture park

Keeping the ranch a park

A local community group is advocating to keep the remaining parcel of BX ranchland a public park, with some minor adjustments.

The BX Swan Lake Community Association doesn't want the land to be sold privately, but rather keep it under the jurisdiction of the RDNO and to transform the land into an educational agriculture park.

"We think the community should have a say in how the land is utilized," says Paul Williamson, the association's president. "It seems like the community supports this project since we have 1,500 signatures on the petition."

The RDNO board voted to bring on Kwantlen Polytechnic University to analyze whether the land is suitable to operate on an educational basis.

There are currently agriculture parks in North Saanich, Pemberton and Richmond, and the group hopes that Vernon will be on that list someday.

"We have three schools within walking distance, so those schools could come once we establish and education program," says Williamson. "Those kids could come and learn about farming right here."

The remaining 137 acres connect Black Rock Park to the other section of BX Ranch Park by Silver Star Road.

