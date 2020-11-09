Vernon Serves - museum exhibit delves into city's connection to war and peacekeeping

Photo: Contributed Detail from world wars mural by Michelle Loughery at 3202 32nd St. in Vernon.

With in-person gatherings in honour of Canada’s veterans not taking place in Vernon or Coldstream this Remembrance Day, many will be finding their own ways to honour their sacrifice.

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has created a virtual exhibit called Vernon Serves to help mark Remembrance Day in a virtual way.

The online tribute honours those from the North Okanagan who served Canada in times of war.



It includes the stories of locals' roles in the First and Second World Wars, as well as in peacekeeping missions.



“We focused on some of the unique stories of individuals from our area,” says museum community engagement co-ordinator Gwyneth Evans.



"From a true Okanagan hero, George McLean of the Head of the Lake Band, to Red Cross volunteer, Anna Cail – some names will be familiar to Vernon residents, others won't be very well known."



Program co-ordinator Laisha Rosnau adds: “We wanted to give names and faces to some of the men and women in service, but we know these are just a very few of the many people who have served our country, and each should be remembered for their role.”



The exhibit will be up on the website year-round.