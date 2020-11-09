Vernon restaurant offers free meals to veterans on Remembrance Day

Photo: Facebook

Veterans can eat for free on Remembrance Day at a popular downtown Vernon eatery.

"This is completely honour system based. We will honour your word, as you honoured us," The Fig posted on its Facebook page.

"(This) has been quite a year, to say the least, however one thing we don’t want to forget is all the brave souls that fought for us and what we have today.

"At 11:11 a.m. we will have a moment of silence in the restaurant for those that were lost.

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Vernon have been scaled back significantly this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremonies will be closed to the public and will take place at the downtown cenotaph, instead of indoors at Kal Tire Place.

The ceremony itself will also be shorter, and wreath laying will happen in advance.

Coldstream has also closed its ceremonies to the public.