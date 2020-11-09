165076
Vernon  

Vernon restaurant offers free meals to veterans on Remembrance Day

Veterans eat for free

- | Story: 315894

Veterans can eat for free on Remembrance Day at a popular downtown Vernon eatery.

"This is completely honour system based. We will honour your word, as you honoured us," The Fig posted on its Facebook page.

"(This) has been quite a year, to say the least, however one thing we don’t want to forget is all the brave souls that fought for us and what we have today.

"At 11:11 a.m. we will have a moment of silence in the restaurant for those that were lost.

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Vernon have been scaled back significantly this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremonies will be closed to the public and will take place at the downtown cenotaph, instead of indoors at Kal Tire Place.

The ceremony itself will also be shorter, and wreath laying will happen in advance.

Coldstream has also closed its ceremonies to the public.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164239
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4317724
3416 Scott Rd #24
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$580,000
more details
164936


Send us your News Tips!


163538


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet


Vernon SPCA >


165398


Rat steals a coffee can

Must Watch
Off he goes!
Monday Eats!- November 9, 2020
Galleries
Finger lickin’ goodness that will make your mouth water.
Monday Eats!- November 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries
David Guetta crowned world’s top DJ
Showbiz
David Guetta has topped DJ Mag's annual Top 100 DJs poll for...
If people sprinted instead of walked
Must Watch
It would be weird..




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162850
163947