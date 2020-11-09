Vernon chambers says it's ready to work with new MLA Harwinder Sandhu

Photo: Facebook

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce says it is ready to work with new Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu on matters important to local businesses, non-profits and the community.

Elections BC confirmed Sandhu's NDP victory over the weekend, following the count of mail-in ballots in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

“We congratulate Ms. Sandhu on being elected as MLA for Vernon-Monashee and we look forward to establishing a positive and constructive relationship with her,” chamber president Krystin Kempton said in a press release.

“The next step will be for the chamber to reach out to Ms. Sandhu and discuss issues significant to our membership, including the need for COVID-related business support, easing the labour shortage so many employers experience, and providing mental health and addiction services closer to home. As part of the government caucus, Ms. Sandhu is our direct conduit to Victoria.”

The chamber also thanked outgoing BC Liberal MLA Eric Foster for his service.

“Mr. Foster has been extremely supportive of the chamber, attending our events, advocating on our behalf and providing input on key issues. We thank him for his contributions to the community and we wish Eric well,” said Kempton.

Also running in the election were Keli Westgate with the BC Greens and BC Conservative Kyle Delfing.

“It is not easy to put yourself out there in such a public manner, but having individuals willing to stand up for their beliefs is critical to our democratic process. Because of that, we thank all of the candidates for their participation in the election,” said Kempton.