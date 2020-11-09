164996
Police dog Jagger tracks down missing child in Spallumcheen

Police dog finds missing kid

Vernon RCMP got an assist from one of their four-legged members in finding a missing child.

Police dog Jagger helped locate the child in rural Spallumcheen on Nov. 2.

The child, who suffers from developmental delays, wandered away from their home on Grandview Flats Road.

When the family noticed the child was gone, they called police, who came to the home about 3 p.m. and began their search.

"With temperatures falling and darkness approaching, it became paramount to locate the child quickly," says Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

"The Police Dog Service team located a track and, led by police canine Jagger, traced it through a wooded area to a gravel pit where the child was found in good condition and returned safely to his family.

"The swift and effective response of our PDS team led to the successful conclusion of this event, and we are thankful for their assistance."

