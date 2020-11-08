Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery produces more than 70,000 bottles of sanitizer with demand still growing

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has donated more than 70,000 bottles of hand sanitizer since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the start of the pandemic, we switched production to sanitizer because we could, and it was the right thing to do," the company recently wrote on their Facebook page. "We donated sanitizer to our region’s health care workers and essential service workers who were working hard to keep the rest of us safe."

Staff assumed producing hand sanitizer would be short term until bigger producers were able to increase their production. However Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery is still producing sanitizers for purchase, and various options are in stock for people and businesses.

Because not all sanitizers are the same, the demand has not stopped for their Health Canada-licensed and WHO-approved sanitizer.

"Many of the new sanitizer brands that tried to capitalize on the shortage are now being pulled from shelves for using low quality or even dangerous ingredients such as methanol or industrial grade alcohol. People are getting tired of businesses having slimy sanitizers at their doors that leave a smelly residue on your hands," the company wrote.

"We make our sanitizer from only food-grade alcohol which we denature with a small amount of glycerol and hydrogen peroxide. It won’t dry out your skin or freeze in your car."

Funds from each sanitizer sold also benefits the Harness Your Inner Superhero Program which allows the distillery to donate more sanitizers to women's and homeless shelters, along with outreach programs helping the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

