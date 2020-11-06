Jump in COVID-19 cases delays reopening of Lumby community centre

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of the North Okanagan has delayed the reopening of the White Valley Community Centre in Lumby due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases provincially.

The RDNO says the Pat Duke Arena is still on schedule to reopen by December, following the completion of the renovations, with strict safety protocols in place.

The decision does not impact the Lumby branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, which operates independently within a leased space of the Community Centre.

“The main difference between the community centre and the arena is the availability of staffing. The arena staff are on-site and able to ensure that people stay physically distanced and that the capacity limits and cleaning protocols are maintained. The community centre does not have regular staffing to provide that level of oversight,” said Kevin Acton, Chair of the RDNO Board of Directors.

Capacity at the Pat Duke Arena will be restricted to 50 people, including coaches, volunteers, spectators and staff. A maximum of one spectator per participant will be permitted, provided the 50-person capacity limit allows; however, these restrictions will continue to be monitored and adjusted as necessary. The public is encouraged to wear masks when physical distancing recommendations cannot be met.